This isn’t goodbye, it’s see ya later.

Don’t get too excited y’all, I am not leaving the TCU beat. But, it is time to say goodbye to Frogs O’ War and SB Nation.

I wrote my first article for FOW in August of 2014, questioning whether TCU was worthy of being ranked in the top 25 heading into the season (thankfully, I did). We all know how that season ended, but I had no idea the nearly eight year journey that little ‘thought piece’ was beginning.

Now, 3,200+ articles later, it’s on to the next thing.

I am really proud of what was built here, and really proud of the role I played in that. When Jamie took over ten years ago, FOW was a few hundred followers on twitter and a small — but fiercely — loyal community. Now, we are a verified twitter account nearly 17,000 followers, a facebook page with close to 20,000, and fully credentialed by TCU Athletics — something, frankly, I never thought would happen (TCU probably didn’t either).

That credential (and major shoutout to Steven Schoon and TCU Basketball for being the first program to legitimize what we were doing and Mark Cohen for letting us in) has given me opportunities that I would have only dreamed about as an undergrad. Covering TCU Football in bowl games, TCU Baseball in Omaha, and TCU Basketball’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in two decades. It has also kept me connected to a university and a community that I truly love, even when life brought me back out to California last summer.

Within that community is our staff here; I have made some incredible friendships over the years. From Jamie who took a chance on me when I wanted to make the move over from Spitblood (remember that hell site?!) and taught me more than anyone when it comes to covering the Frogs (and kept me sane during many many many brutal games), to Andrew Felts who first got me excited about Frogball, from the adventures I shared in Detroit with Garrett Podell and Cristian Argueta Soto (I will never forget watching that fight in the hot dog restaurant), to College Game Day with Deanna Rust, to coffee talk with Colin Post (my honorary little brother), the great Marshall Weber, the most professional sports writer I know in Dean Straka, and the always entertaining Mason Chreene, and of course the best group chat I’ve ever been a part of with Parker Fleming, Grant McGalliard, Colin, and Jamie. Not to mention the most lit slack chat in the Frogdom, where folks like Scott Boase, Samantha Calimbihan, Meagan Thompson, Russell Hodges, Anthony North, and Ryan Bunnell gave me a place to vent on the bad days and celebrate the good days. I know that FOW is in excellent hands with the remaining crew. I also want to thank the Big 12 SB Nation community for the friendships I have made across the conference, too many to name, but a special shoutout to the Honorary Texans and Levi Stevenson who I have been super fortunate to spend time with in person and have developed really wonderful friendships with. It was also very cool to bring in young people that had a passion for TCU like my former students Christian Tjoa, Davis Le, and Iman Suliman, and Maggie Hale who started writing for us as like a sophomore in high school and is now one of the most recognizable faces on the TCU beat.

I have enjoyed writing the articles, none more so than this one (https://www.frogsowar.com/2017/12/22/16805680/remembering-the-alamo-bowl-an-oral-history) and reporting on and taking photos of some of the biggest events like the College World Series, the NCAA Tournament, the freaking Cheez-It Bowl (!!!). Raising $50,000 for scholarships alongside Jamie and the incredible man known as Ace Gagnon on twitter during our Mash for Micah campaign remains one of the things in my life that I am most proud of. Getting to know players and coaches and being reminded that they are more than just guys that wear a uniform changed the way I watch games and gave me a greater appreciation for what it means to be a part of the Frog fam.

And that’s not ending! I am very excited to continue to cover TCU, to continue to work with Jamie in our next venture, and to continue to be a part of the amazing community. We hope that you will continue to support Frogs O’ War and also check out what we are up to next.

But that’s for tomorrow. For today, thank you. All of you. Those that celebrated, those that criticized, those that commented, and those that read. Eight years ago, I had no idea I would be here for as long as I was, that I would spend any time managing the site, that I would be on the sidelines and press rows for some of the biggest moments in TCU Athletics history. Thank you for helping make that happen.

See you on the other side.