Mike Miles reinjures wrist, will not play Saturday vs. Kansas State

TCU sophomore point guard Mike Miles will not play Saturday night against Kansas State after reinjuring his right wrist in practice on Friday. It’s unclear if Miles will be available Tuesday night when the Horned Frogs host Oklahoma State.

Miles’ MRI came back negative.

Miles first injured the wrist on January 8th against Baylor, driving hard along the baseline. Miles was fouled during a shot attempt, and he landed awkwardly on his wrist. At the time of the injury TCU was leading the Bears 44-38 with 18:07 remaining in the contest.

Since that injury, Miles had been clearly limited on the court. He noted several times that it continued to bother him, and that it not only impacted his shooting motion, but also his ability to dribble and pass.

Prior to the injury Miles was averaging 17.7 points per game for the Horned Frogs. In the seven games since he suffered the injury, Miles averaged just 11.8 points per game, and didn’t eclipse the 20-point mark, something he had done five times prior this season.

TCU’s minutes, points, and assists leader on the season, Miles is currently the 5th leading scorer in the Big 12, averaging 15.4 points per game. He’s been TCU’s primary ball handler since stepping on campus in August of 2020.

Without Miles, and also without guards Shahada Wells and Maxwell Evans, TCU’s back court is thinning rapidly. Damion Baugh and Francisco Farabello will be asked to step up in Miles absence and run the offense, but this also leads to a larger question the Frogs have faced all season.

Who is the primary scorer when Miles isn’t on the court? At times several guys have stepped up, with Damion Baugh, Chuck O’Bannon, Micah Peavy, and Emanuel Miller all making shots in important moments, but none have proven to be a consistent No. 2 scorer.

Saturday night will be a first test to see who steps up with Miles out.