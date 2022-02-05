TCU vs. Kansas State Game Thread

TCU takes on Kansas State at Schollmaier Arena on Saturday night looking to improve on their winning streak to three. The Frogs will be doing so without their leading man, though, as Mike Miles reinjured his right wrist during practice Friday and will miss the game.

Tonight will be a good test to see who is capable of stepping up in Miles’ absence as a legitimate No. 2. Damion Baugh, Micah Peavy, Emanuel Miller, and Chuck O’Bannon have all shown moments, but tonight will be about who can provide consistent scoring for an entire game.

TCU enters Saturday night’s contest at 15-4 (4-3) on the regular season having won their last two over LSU and Oklahoma.

Kansas State meanwhile snapped a three game losing streak with a 71-68 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday, behind 22 points from Nijel Pack and 19 points from Mark Smith.

The Frogs knocked off Kansas State in Manhattan back on January 12th, thanks to a game0-winning three from Damion Baugh in the final seconds.

A win tonight for TCU would go a long way to solidifying what has started to turn into a tournament-worthy resume.

Tune in to ESPN U at 7pm to watch the game, and keep it here to chat as the game goes along.