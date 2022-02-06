TCU alum Tom Hoge earns first PGA Tour win

Tom Hoge was nearly stunned after holding off Jordan Spieth and Beau Hossler Sunday in a wild finish to the AT&T Pebble Beach Classic, earning the first professional victory of his decade-plus pro golf career. “It’s been so long since I’ve won anything that I forgot how to celebrate on the 18th,” a happy Hoge told reporters after shooting a four-under 68 Sunday and finishing 19 under after 72 holes.

Hoge birdied 18 to put himself in a solid position to pull off the victory, but had to wait on Hossler, who could have forced a playoff with an eagle. Hossler bogeyed, dropping him to third place and elevating Spieth to second, two shots back of the former Horned Frog.

Hoge and Hossler came into the day tied with Andrew Putnam for the final day lead, but had a double bogey on his fifth hole of the day and a bogey on eight. Spieth stormed back into the match with a remarkable Saturday, shooting 9 under with eight birdies and an eagle. But he was birdie-less over his final five and a bogey on 17 allowed Hoge some separation as the round drew to a close.

“It was a weird day,” Hoge added. “I felt I made too many mistakes early on, but I looked up and I was still right in the game at the turn. Luckily, I made a few putts on the back nine.”

A back nine to remember at Pebble Beach.@HogeGolf birdies four holes on the way in to claim his first TOUR win @ATTProAm. pic.twitter.com/EAM8yO99yn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2022

In victory, Hoge pockets a cool $1.566 million dollars, and ends a streak of 285 starts without a win — though he had two top five finishes in his last four starts, including a solo second at the American Express a few weeks ago. The Pebble Beach crown also earns him a spot in The Masters field in April, a first for the long-time grinder.

Hoge had lots of support online, including a shoutout from another pretty famous former Frog:

Everyone should be cheering for @HogeGolf. I feel bad for my friend @JordanSpieth but this would be Tom’s first win on tour! — Gary Patterson (@FBCoachP) February 6, 2022

