Mike Miles ruled out vs. Oklahoma State

TCU 360 sports editor and Frogs O’ War contributor Colin Post is reporting that Mike Miles will miss Tuesday night’s game against Oklahoma State due to two sprained wrists.

UPDATE: #TCU guard Mike Miles is out tonight against Oklahoma State. Both of his wrists are sprained. Said he “feels good” about playing on Saturday but will evaluate in practice as the week goes on. — Colin Post (@colinp_3) February 8, 2022

Miles injured his left wrist and reinjured his right wrist during practice last Friday, causing him to miss TCU’s game against Kansas State - a 75-63 loss. His original wrist injury came in the second half of the Baylor game. At the time of the injury Miles had 22 points and TCU held a six point lead.

The Frogs are 1-1 in games without Miles this season. TCU knocked off Grambling State back in December with Miles out due to a non-Covid illness, and lost to Kansas State on Saturday.

Multiple Frogs stepped up in MIles’ absence Saturday, although defensively the team struggled. Damion Baugh led the team with 17 points, while Francisco Farabello scored 14 poitns and Emanuel Miller added 13. The rest of the team shot just 30.4% from the floor, and the Frogs attempted an out-of-character 28 threes.

Defensively TCU looked oddly slow. They were a step behind the Wildcats for most of the game, gave up too many offensive rebounds, and turned it over too many times in the first half.

Now, they look to right the ship without Miles.

TCU dropped their first game to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, blowing a nine point lead with less than two minutes remaining in the game to lose 59-58. The Frogs are also just 1-3 in Big 12 play at home this season, despite more TCU fans and students showing up than in recent memory.

The Frogs are currently 15-5 on the season and 4-4 in Big 12 play.