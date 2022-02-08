TCU vs. Oklahoma State Game Thread

NOTES

- TCU will look for its fifth-straight win over Oklahoma State in Fort Worth when the Horned Frogs hosts the Cowboys on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

- With a win, TCU would have its best conference start through nine games since the 2003-04 season when it was 5-4 in C-USA.

- TCU has the fourth toughest remaining schedule nationally.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. is the only player that ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring (fifth, 15.4) and assists (fourth, 4.1). He is one of three among Power 5 conferences that is averaging at least 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

- Miles did not play against Kansas State due to a wrist injury.

- Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is fourth on the team in scoring with 9.7 points per game and is shooting a team-best 35.9 percent from three. He tied a career-high with 19 points against No. 19 LSU.

- Damion Baugh leads eight TCU newcomers with 10.5 points per game and ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 3.8 assists per game. He had 20 points at Oklahoma and 23 points and seven steals at No. 16 Iowa State.

- Baugh has averaged 15.8 points over his last five games and 17.5 over the last two games to be named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

- Emanuel Miller is averaging 10.0 points and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 2.7 offensive rebounds per ranks third in the Big 12.

- Micah Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .5, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has averaged 8.5 points over the last four games. His 5.6 rebounds per game rank 15th in the Big 12 and his 3.1 offensive rebounds per game ranks second.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 10 nationally in offensive rebound percentage (first, 39.1%), rebounding margin (third, 10.0), offensive rebounds per game (fourth, 14.1) and rebounds per game (ninth, 41.2).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 14-3 this season and 95-29 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just three times.

- TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 93.0 ranks 26th nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97.

- Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 73-27 overall and 26-24 in Big 12 games.

LAST TIME OUT

- TCU dropped a 75-63 game to Kansas State Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 7,581 at Schollmaier Arena. Damion Baugh scored 17 points and Francisco Farabello scored a career-high 14.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Oklahoma State is coming off a 64-55 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

- Avery Anderson III leads the team in scoring with 10.9 points per game. Bryce Thompson is averaging 10.3 and Bryce Williams is at 10.1.

SERIES HISTORY

- Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 27-12. OSU is 9-6 in games played in Fort Worth, but TCU has won the last four.

- TCU has won seven of the last 10 against OSU.

- OSU won the first meeting this season, 57-56.

UP NEXT

- TCU plays at No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday at 3 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.