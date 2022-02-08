TCU Basketball alum Desmond Bane to compete in NBA All Star Three Point Contest

Former Frog Desmond Bane has been a revelation in year two of his NBA career, earning a spot in the starting lineup for one of the league’s best young teams, the 37-18 Memphis Grizzlies — who currently hold thenWestern Conference’s third seed.

Already named to the Rising Star roster, on Tuesday it was reported that Bane would also be participating in the MTN Dew 3-Point Contest, held as part of the All Star festivities in Cleveland later this month.

2022 NBA All-Star 3-point contestants: Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2022

Bane, who is averaging 17.8 points per game and shooting 41.4% from three on nearly seven attempts per game, has made a name for himself this season, doubling his scoring average from his rookie campaign and not backing down from some of the league’s biggest stars — including LeBron James:

Bane will compete against a familiar foe in the competition, former Sooner Trae Young, a battle college basketball and Big 12 fans are very familiar with. The MTN Dew 3-Point Contest is set for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. CT and will air on TNT.