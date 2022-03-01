A new chapter at Frogs O’ War

Here. We. Go!

These are unprecedented times at Frogs O’ War, but exciting times nonetheless. As most of you are already aware, Jamie Plunkett and Melissa Triebwasser have stepped down as Managing Editors of the site to pursue another amazing opportunity within TCU Sports Media.

I’d be kicking myself if I didn’t open up this piece without a massive thank you to both Jamie and Melissa. None of this would be possible without those two. The hard work and dedication they put into building Frogs O’ War took this site from a small, but mighty, group of a few hundred followers to now the No. 1 internet blog focused on the Frogs.

Being verified on Twitter, accumulating an amazing team of contributors, earning press passes to athletic events, hell even the banter we find in the comment section from time to time; none of this would be possible without Jamie and Melissa.

Not only have they helped build this amazing community, but they both have also kickstarted countless careers, including my own. You may be tired of seeing the sob stories on Twitter after the announcement was made yesterday, but too bad, you’re in for at least one more.

I was brought on staff by Melissa back in the summer of 2020 and have loved every second of my time here. Of course, these two showed me the ropes of the website and how to navigate the Frogs O’ War community altogether as any managing editor should, but they didn’t stop there. No matter what it was, Melissa and Jamie went the extra mile to ensure I was in the best position for success.

It wasn’t until I started writing for Frogs O’ War that I truly found my voice in the media and gained the confidence to do things like ask Gary Patterson questions after a tough loss (yes, it’s as scary as it sounds). I won’t go too far down the rabbit hole of how much these two have done for my career; we’d be here for a while.

So thank you Melissa, and thank you Jamie for everything you guys have done over the last 10 years. I’m sure I speak for the entire Frogs O’ War community when I say we are excited to see what you guys have in store for us next, and we wish you nothing but the best.

Now that I’m tearing up, I’ll go ahead and introduce myself for those that may not know me. As I mentioned previously, I’m going on two years as a Frogs O’ War contributor and have held the position of associate editor for roughly a year of that time. Throughout my time I have covered a wide variety of topics ranging from TCU Soccer’s trip to the Elite 8 to whether or not TCU Football can cover the spread against Kansas (spoiler: we didn’t).

I have bled purple since the moment I was born, and I wouldn’t trade that in for anything. After growing up as a part of the TCU community and now attending the university as a senior double majoring in sports broadcasting & journalism, what more can a man ask for?

I have loved every minute of being a part of this community, which is why I am ecstatic to fill the position of Managing Editor here at Frogs O’ War.

I’ve experienced the Rose Bowl, the four-straight College World Series trips, the Desmond Bane Baylor game (you know exactly what I’m talking about), and now I’m looking forward to experiencing new all-time moments in TCU Sports with all of you.

There are still changes to come, so please bear with us throughout this transition period. One thing I can promise is that all of us at Frogs O’ War are going to bust our butts to continue the momentum Jamie and Melissa have created over the years.

You may see some new faces pop up on the masthead in the next week or so. With that being said, applications to join the Frogs O’ War team as a contributor are open!

If you are passionate about TCU sports or are simply looking to gain experience in sports media, apply to be a contributor here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdsjVFisQrebM3m2kMeGc5AkdM-v66QoJOXCrWTe78qQTt0mg/viewform?usp=sf_link

We’ve got some big shoes to fill, but we aren’t going anywhere. Stay tuned for more announcements to come, and most importantly: GO FROGS!