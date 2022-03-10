TCU Basketball vs. Texas: Game Thread

TCU earned the 5-seed in the Big 12 Tournament and is rewarded with an opening round match up with the AP #22 Texas Longhorns. The Frogs closed the regular season on a two-game losing streak following consecutive Top-10 victories.

The Frogs have struggled with Texas this season. Back in January the Longhorns walked into Fort Worth and served TCU its worst loss of the season; 2 weeks ago in Austin TCU lead by as much as 8 in the 2nd half, but could not hold on. The Frogs will try to get their first win over Texas on the season and advance to the Big 12 Semifinal on Friday against either Kansas or West Virginia.

MARCH 10 | T-MOBILE CENTER (18,972) | KANSAS CITY, MO | 11:30 AM

Broadcast: ESPN2

Play-By-Play: Rich Hollenberg

Analyst: Chris Spatola Reporter: Kris Budden

Online: WatchESPN.com // ESPN App

Radio: KLIF 570 AM

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge

Analyst: John Denton

Online: GoFrogs.com // TuneIn

NOTES:

No. 5 seed TCU will begin the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday against No. 4 seed Texas at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

TCU has matched the 2018 team’s finish of fifth in the Big 12. That was the last time the Frogs made the NCAA Tournament.

A win would give TCU its fourth 20-win season under Jamie Dixon and just its 15th in program history.

TCU has 16 or more wins for the fifth time under Jamie Dixon. TCU had 16 wins just three times in the 14 seasons prior to his arrival.

TCU’s eight Big 12 wins are its second-most in program history. TCU was 9-9 in 2018.

TCU is 6-7 in Quadrant 1 games this season. The six wins is tied for the 10th most nationally. It is the most by TCU since the NET was first used in 2018-19.

TCU is 4-4 against AP Top 25 teams this season.

TCU has four Top 25 wins in a season for the first time ever.

An All-Big 12 Second Team selection, Mike Miles Jr. is the only player that ranks in the top six in the Big 12 in scoring (fifth, 15.1) and assists (sixth, 4.0). He is one of five among Power 5 conferences that is averaging at least 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. has been one of the most improved players in the Big 12 and is averaging 6.3 points and 6.0 rebounds overall and even better in conference play at 6.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. His 2.8 offensive rebounds per game overall ranks second in the Big 12.

Francisco Farabello is shooting a team-best 38.5 percent from 3-point range and 41.8 percent from three in Big 12 games. He’s made at least one 3-pointer in six-straight games and in 12 of his last 13.

An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, Damion Baugh leads eight newcomers with 10.6 points per game, which ranks second on the team. He ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 4.2 assists per game.

An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, Emanuel Miller is averaging 10.5 points per game and a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the Big 12.

Micah Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .5, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks among the leaders nationally in offensive rebound percentage (second, 37.9%), rebounding margin (fourth, 8.5), offensive rebounds per game (11th, 13.0) and rebounds per game (28th, 38.9).

When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 17-6 this season and 98-32 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just six times.

TCU is 3-1 this season and 20-9 under Dixon in neutral site games.

TCU is 40-of-48 (83.3%) in the last three games from the FT line.

TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 93.9 ranks 24th nationally, TCU’s best number since the 1997-98 season (94.2).

LAST TIME OUT

Mike Miles led TCU with 17 points in a 70-64 loss at West Virginia on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. The Frogs trailed most of the game but led by as many as six with just over six minutes to play. It was TCU’s seventh game in 14 days.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Texas has lost its last two games, to Baylor and at Kansas.

Texas is the top defensive team in the conference, allowing just 59.5 points per game, which ranks seventh nationally.

