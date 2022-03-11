TCU Basketball vs. Kansas: Big 12 Tournament Game Thread

TCU completed a remarkable comeback to defeat Texas on Thursday in its Big 12 Conference Tournament opener to advance to the Semifinals for just the 2nd time since joining the conference. You can read all about that game HERE

The Frogs and Jayhawks have become familiar foes recently, as this will be the third match up between the squads in the last eleven days, with each team winning on its home court. The game in Fort Worth was highlighted by Micah Peavy defensive prowess holding down Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji to a season low offensive performance, while the Frogs dominated on the boards while minimizing turnovers and fouls. The game in Lawrence went as most games in Phog Allen Fieldhouse go: Frogs were whistled for 10 more fouls than Kansas, but also shot terribly from long range and committed 15 turnovers, while Agbaji played up to his billing. Despite all that, TCU still had the ball with a chance to tie with the last shot and did not make the play.

Join us in the comments as we follow TCU’s pursuit of its first ever Big 12 Championship Game appearance

MARCH 11 | T-MOBILE CENTER (18,972) | KANSAS CITY, MO | 6:00 PM

Broadcast: ESPN2

Online: WatchESPN.com // ESPN App

Radio: KLIF 570 AM

Online: GoFrogs.com // TuneIn

Line: Kansas -8

Moneyline: TCU +285 // Kansas -360

Over/Under: 139

Kansas Team Leaders:

Points: Ochai Agbaji, 19.7 ppg

Rebounds: Jalen Wilson: 7.2 rpg

Assists: Dajuan Harris: 4.4 apg

TCU Team Leaders: