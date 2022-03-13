TCU Basketball earns No. 9 seed in NCAA Tournament

The TCU men’s basketball team saved its NCAA March Madness chances with a late-season surge, defeating both Texas Tech and Kansas before scoring a second-round victory against Texas in the Big 12 Conference tournament. The Horned Frogs finished 20-12 after a semifinal loss, but were rewarded with a No. 9 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. TCU will face No. 8 seed Seton Hall out of the Big East Conference.

Seton Hall (21-10, 11-8 Big East) arrives in the tournament with a 7-3 record over its last 10 games despite falling against Connecticut in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament. TCU (20-12, 8-10 Big 12) will be making its second NCAA Tournament appearance since Jamie Dixon took over as head coach of the Horned Frogs in 2016. TCU will be attempting to earn its first NCAA Tournament victory since the 1986-87 season.

Whoever wins the TCU-Seton Hall matchup will almost certainly meet No. 1 seed and Pac 12 Conference champion Arizona (31-3) in the second round of the South Region bracket. The Horned Frogs and Pirates will face off on Friday at 7 p.m. The first-round matchup, which will be played at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California, will be broadcast on TruTV.