TCU vs Seton Hall Game Thread

For the first time since 2018, TCU Basketball is going dancing. The Frogs run starts tonight against a worthy opponent in 8-seed Seton Hall.

In case you couldn’t make the trip out to San Diego, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. As always we’ll be live-tweeting the play-by-play through the big moments from tonight’s game, but don’t be shy to join the conversation in the comment section of this post!

For a more in-depth analysis of tonight’s matchup, check out our full-length preview here. For now, let’s take a look at some key points prior to tipoff:

NOTES

- No. 9 seed TCU (20-12) will make its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance when it faces No. 8 seed Seton Hall (21-10) on Friday at 8:57 p.m. CT at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, Calif. The game will air on truTV.

- It is TCU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

- TCU is trying for its first NCAA Tournament win since 1987, when head coach Jamie Dixon was a senior at TCU.

- It will be TCU’s second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last four seasons that there has been a postseason in college basketball. TCU had been to one NCAA Tournament in the 30 years prior to Jamie Dixon’s arrival in 2016-17.

- TCU is 5-8 in the NCAA Tournament. Its best finish came in 1968 when the Frogs made it to the finals of the Midwest Regional.

- TCU finished tied for fifth place in the Big 12, matching its best finish in the conference (2018).

- TCU’s eight Big 12 wins were its second-most in program history. Ø TCU has 20 wins for the 15th time in program history. Four have come in the six years Dixon has been head coach.

- TCU has 16 or more wins for the fifth time under Dixon. TCU had 16 wins just three times in the 14 seasons prior to his arrival.

- TCU is 8-8 in Quadrant 1 games this season. The eight wins a program record and is tied for the eighth most nationally.

- TCU has a program-best five AP Top 25 wins this season.

- Damion Baugh (honorable mention), Mike Miles Jr. (second team) and Emanuel Miller (honorable mention) were named All-Big 12.

- Miles is the only player that ranks in the top six in the Big 12 in scoring (fifth, 15.0) and assists (sixth, 3.9).

- Baugh’s 10.7 points per game ranks second on the team. He is fourth in the Big 12 with 4.4 assists per game.

- Miller is averaging 10.3 points per game and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the Big 12.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has been one of the most improved players in the Big 12 and is averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds overall. His 2.9 offensive rebounds per game overall ranks second in the Big 12.

- Lampkin’s 59.9 percent shooting from the field currently ranks as the seventh-best in a season at TCU.

- Francisco Farabello is shooting a team-best 39.4 percent from 3-point range. He’s made at least one 3-pointer in 13 of his last 15 games.

- Micah Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .6, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks among the leaders nationally in offensive rebound percentage (second, 37.9%), rebounding margin (fourth, 8.5), offensive rebounds per game (10th, 13.0) and rebounds per game (29th, 38.9).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 18-7 this season and 99-33 under Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just six times.

- TCU is 4-2 this season and 21-10 under Dixon in neutral site games.

- Under Dixon, TCU is 3-1 in games played in California.

- TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 93.3 ranks 24th nationally, TCU’s best number since KenPom began (1996-97).

LAST TIME OUT

- Making its second-ever appearance in the semifinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, TCU fell to top-seeded Kansas, 75-62 on March 11.

SERIES HISTORY

- It is the first meeting between TCU and Seton Hall.

- Jamie Dixon faced Seton Hall 11 times as the head coach at Pittsburgh and is 7-4 against the Pirates.

- Dixon’s .658 Big EAST win percentage ranks as the second-best all-time mark in league play. Jay Wright is first (.665).

UP NEXT

- The winner will play the winner of No. 1 Arizona and either No. 16 Bryant or No. 16 Wright State on Sunday.

Follow along in the comment section as we go play-by-play through tonight’s MASSIVE ballgame!