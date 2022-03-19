TCU Football hires Memphis RB coach Anthony Jones

TCU football lost a significant addition to the Sonny Dykes coaching staff earlier this offseason, when running backs coach and recruiting ace Ra’Shaad Samples was hired to become the next running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams. The Horned Frogs named their replacement earlier this week, however, with news that Dykes and TCU will be hiring Memphis running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr., who had worked for the Tigers since 2017.

Have confirmed #TCU is hiring Memphis RB coach Anthony Jones as their new RB coach. Jones has had great success developing RB's. Has had 5 RB's drafted in the past 6 years. — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) March 14, 2022

Jones Jr. helped coach several NFL prospects including Tony Pollard, Darrell Henderson, Antonio Gibson and Kenneth Gainwell during his time at Memphis. An AFCA 35 Under 35 Leadership Institute selection, Jones Jr. will join a TCU coaching staff that has already seen some turnover this offseason. The Horned Frogs hired former Louisiana Tech defensive line coach JaMarkus McFarland after former assistant Chidera Uzo-Diribe left for Georgia.

TCU is bringing in Anthony Jones to coach RBs. He’s developed NFL guys in his time at Memphis, including the Cowboys’ ⁦@Tp__5⁩.https://t.co/JuwE88KUSr pic.twitter.com/RgXFKcvK7A — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) March 14, 2022

TCU will return with a stable of running backs for the 2022 season including projected starter Kendre Miller and Arkansas transfer Trelon Smith. Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Emani Bailey and sixth-year veteran Emari Demercado also figure to be in the mix for carries. The Horned Frogs lost star back Zach Evans, who transferred to Ole Miss earlier this offseason.