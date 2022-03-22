TCU Football spring practices are underway

TCU Football’s spring practices kicked off today with the Frogs out on the practice fields bright and early this morning at 6:45 am CST.

A major difference in the Frogs’ spring ball routine this season; first-year head coach Sonny Dykes has opened all Spring practices to the public. Dykes believes that giving fans an inside look at all the work going on behind the scenes will give them a newfound appreciation for what the team is doing, per Drew Davison.

If you are committed enough to wake up before the roosters to watch the Frogs play some ball, here is the current spring practice schedule:

Tuesday, March 22 – 6:45 a.m.

Thursday, March 24 – 6:45 a.m.

Saturday, March 26 – 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 29 – 6:45 a.m.

Thursday, March 31 – 6:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 2 – 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 5 – 6:45 a.m.

Thursday, April 7 – 6:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 9 – 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12 – 6:45 a.m.

Tuesday, April 14 – 6:45 a.m.

Friday, April 15 – 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 19 – 6:45 a.m.

Thursday, April 21 – 6:45 a.m.

Friday, April 22 – 7 p.m. (Spring Game)

Practices will take place on the practice fields south of Amon G. Carter Stadium. Those attending will park in lot 2 and will be required to stay within the designated “fan areas” on the fields.

This seems so simple, yet it’s a trailblazing move by Dykes. With Gary Patterson at the helm, all practices were strictly closed to the public, other than a whopping ONE spring practice a year where media personnel could attend with limited access.

This is a new era of TCU Football, and truly the first time fans and players alike will get to see how this new regime handles the day-to-day.

Dykes is also opening up availability to the media each day after practice for a half-hour or so, something Patterson felt very strongly against in the preseason. This gives a chance for not only the media, but the fans to get those existential preseason questions answered prior to opening kickoff.

With that being said, if you have any major questions such as what the QB situation looks like, how the freshmen will be incorporated, what the playbook looks like; fire away in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to get to all of them over the course of spring practices.

I’ll be making a follow-up to this article later in the week, so don’t be shy to fire away whatever questions you might have!