TCU Baseball cruises over Abilene Christian

TCU baseball saw its offense explode once again Tuesday evening, exceeding double digits for the third time in five games as the Horned Frogs run-ruled Abilene Christian 14-3 in seven innings. TCU (15-5, 2-1 Big 12) will take on Kansas State at home this weekend.

The Horned Frogs jumped on the Wildcats early, scoring five runs in the first inning. Center fielder Elijah Nunez opened the game with a lead-off homer before shortstop Tommy Sacco belted a run-scoring double to right-center. TCU took a 3-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk by right fielder Luke Boyers and added two more runs when left fielder Logan Maxwell reached on a fielder’s choice and catcher Bobby Goodloe scored on an Abilene Christian error.

Two Horned Frogs blasted home runs in the second inning including second baseman Gray Rodgers, who helped give TCU a 8-0 lead. Boyers and Maxwell followed with RBI knocks, putting the Horned Frogs ahead 10-0. Rodgers and Sacco combined to finish 6-for-9 with five runs and seven RBIs in the win. TCU pitchers teamed up for 12 strikeouts in the victory, with Augie Mihlbauer recording four strikeouts and Caedmon Parker adding three.

Abilene Christian avoided the shutout with Grayson Tatrow’s solo shot in the third inning. The Wildcats added two more in the fourth inning, but the Horned Frogs closed the victory out with four unanswered runs. TCU relievers Tommy Vail and Luke Savage shut down the Abilene Christian offense over the final two innings, combining for five strikeouts while allowing only one hit. The Horned Frogs drew 15 walks in the victory.