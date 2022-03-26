TCU Football hosts annual Pro Day

The TCU football program hosted its annual Pro Day for NFL scouts on Friday, with four Horned Frogs including offensive tackle Obinna Eze, safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt, cornerback TJ Carter and long snapper Antonio Ortiz participating. Eze was the only one of the four who was invited to compete at the annual NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year.

Eze and Carter each spent one season with the Horned Frogs after transferring in from Memphis, where Eze started at left tackle and Carter lined up at cornerback. Carter played multiple roles for the TCU defense in 2021, spending time at both weak safety and corner. Multiple former Horned Frogs were reportedly present for the Pro Day workout including offensive linemen Joey Hunt, Matt Pryor, Aviante Collins and linebacker Ty Summers.

Goodness. La’Kendrick Van Zandt explodes on his second jump for a 39.5 inch vertical here at the TCU Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/hsUJbGc6HJ — Colin Post (@colinp_3) March 25, 2022

Van Zandt dealt with several injuries throughout his five-year career with the Horned Frogs, but when healthy, he was a consistent performer at strong safety. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder will look to be the next TCU safety to make the NFL, following a growing contingent that includes Tre’von Moehrig, Ar’Darius Washington, Innis Gaines and Vernon Scott.

TCU's @MAJORBUSQUET ranked as the No. 15 offensive tackle prospect by Dane Brugler. Eze is the only TCU prospect to make this list. Frogs pro day set for March 25. https://t.co/5aQvXXajRa — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) March 2, 2022

Ortiz earned a load of experience during his four-year career with the Horned Frogs, appearing in 44 games as the team’s starting long snapper. A 2021 Patrick Mannelly Award semifinalist, Ortiz could be the second Horned Frog long snapper to find his way to the NFL. Former TCU special teamer Lucas Gravelle was signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2018.