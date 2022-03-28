TCU guard Francisco Farabello entering transfer portal

The TCU men’s basketball program saw its first notable offseason move Monday afternoon, with news that junior guard Francisco Farabello plans to enter the transfer portal. Farabello spent three seasons with the Horned Frogs, but the Argentinian-born guard averaged career-lows in minutes (19.0), field-goal percentage (38.5) and 3-point percentage (38.4) during the 2021-22 season. Farabello will have two more years of eligibility remaining.

TCU basketball's first departure this offseason is Francisco Farabello. He's submitted paperwork to enter the portal. Averaged 4.7 points in 19 minutes per game this season. https://t.co/f0P7XgbuJ7 — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) March 28, 2022

While Farabello has played a largely secondary role throughout his career, he emerged as a freshman with a sharp shooting stroke, converting 41 percent of his 3-point shots while taking roughly 65 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. His best season came as a sophomore this past year, where he averaged career-highs in minutes (24.4), points (5.3), assists (2.3) and steals (1.1) while hitting an impressive 44.8 percent of his 3-pointers.

TCU has one notable guard in the 2022 recruiting class, three-star prospect PJ Haggerty, who could be in line for Farabello’s minutes next season. Otherwise, look for head coach Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs to be active in the transfer portal once again. TCU will look to build on a 21-13 record and a second-round berth in the NCAA Tournament.