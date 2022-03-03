TCU Women’s Basketball has a new all-time leading scorer

Lauren Heard cemented her name in the annals of TCU history last night by becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Heard has been a crucial piece of the Women’s Basketball team ever since her arrival from Denton Guyer High School back in 2017. A record 151 games and 120 starts later, and Heard has become the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,978 points.

The record was broken with just one regular-season game remaining on the schedule. Considering the Frogs currently sit in last place in the conference with a 6-20 overall record, these final two games were Heard’s last shot to secure the record.

The 5th-year guard, eligible for this season thanks to the COVID-19 extension granted by the NCAA, set the record with a 21 point performance last night at Texas Tech. Although the Frogs went on to lose the game 83-79, this is a major highlight in what has been a lee-than-ideal season for Raegan Pebley’s squad.

The scoring record was previously held by Zahna Medley (2012-2016), who finished her career with 1,975 points, but it’s no surprise to many that Heard was able to reach this mark.

Although this might be the biggest accolade of her career as a Horned Frog, Heard has been around the block. She holds program records for most single-game steals (11), most single-season free throws made (171), single-season scoring average (21.2 PPG), and last but certainly not least, she holds the record for all-time free throws made with 484.

Heard is a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection and had quite the list of preseason honors. She was named to the watch list for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Trophy, and the Liberman Award all for good reason.

Throughout her 5-year career with the Frogs, Heard averages 13.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.4 APG (career stats) with one more game to go. She’s currently on pace to finish this season with at least 15 PPG for the third-straight season. In other terms, she’s an absolute unit on the court.

TCU Women’s Basketball rounds out the year with their final regular-season game against Kansas State this Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Schollmaier Arena.