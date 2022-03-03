TCU OT Obinna Eze arrives at the NFL Combine

The TCU football team will have only one athlete participating in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine this week. Offensive tackle Obinna Eze interviewed with media members Thursday morning and he’ll conduct on-field workouts with other offensive line prospects Friday.

Tackle Obinna Eze (@MAJORBUSQUET), a native of Nigeria who played high school football at Nashville’s @davidsonacademy and in college at @TCUFootball, talks Nashville, the @Titans, cheese, hot chicken, and learning to play football at the NFL Combine.



Eze was with the Horned Frogs for one season after playing the majority of his collegiate career for the Memphis Tigers. The 6-foot-8, 334-pounder started all 12 games at left tackle for TCU during the 2021 season after recording 25 starts at left tackle over the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Memphis. Eze has reportedly met with multiple NFL teams already including the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

I really like Obinna Eze (TCU) as a mid/late round tackle. Went to HS at Davidson Academy in Nashville.

H/W: 6'8/334

- Great mobility for his size

- Quick hands, diverse set of counters

- Fluid hips to flush out speed rushes w/o leaning

Eze competed with and against other draft prospects in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in February, where his 86-inch wingspan and 36 and one-eighth-inch arm length measurements reportedly impressed scouts. After concluding his combine workouts, Eze will also participate in the TCU Pro Day, which has been scheduled for March 25.

TCU OT Obinna Eze does a nice job here. I can see he's working on his hands. Just keep that left hand inside. Big improvement. pic.twitter.com/icDU3am0nL — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 2, 2022

Current mock drafts project Eze will be a third-day selection, meaning the Nigerian native could be taken anywhere from the fourth round to the seventh round. But a solid combine performance and an impressive follow-up outing at the TCU Pro Day could potentially boost Eze’s draft stock. Eze projects as one of the tallest and longest tackle prospects in this class.