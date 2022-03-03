 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TCU OT Obinna Eze arrives at the NFL Combine

The 6-foot-8, 315-pound tackle interviewed with media members on Thursday. He’ll work out for scouts Friday.

By Russell Hodges
NFL: MAR 03 Scouting Combline Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The TCU football team will have only one athlete participating in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine this week. Offensive tackle Obinna Eze interviewed with media members Thursday morning and he’ll conduct on-field workouts with other offensive line prospects Friday.

Eze was with the Horned Frogs for one season after playing the majority of his collegiate career for the Memphis Tigers. The 6-foot-8, 334-pounder started all 12 games at left tackle for TCU during the 2021 season after recording 25 starts at left tackle over the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Memphis. Eze has reportedly met with multiple NFL teams already including the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

Eze competed with and against other draft prospects in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in February, where his 86-inch wingspan and 36 and one-eighth-inch arm length measurements reportedly impressed scouts. After concluding his combine workouts, Eze will also participate in the TCU Pro Day, which has been scheduled for March 25.

Current mock drafts project Eze will be a third-day selection, meaning the Nigerian native could be taken anywhere from the fourth round to the seventh round. But a solid combine performance and an impressive follow-up outing at the TCU Pro Day could potentially boost Eze’s draft stock. Eze projects as one of the tallest and longest tackle prospects in this class.

