TCU guard Mike Miles declares for the NBA Draft

TCU basketball standout Mike Miles made his decision to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 sophomore will forego the remainder of his eligibility and depart as the team’s leading scorer from the 2021-22 season. Miles averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 38.2 percent from the field.

A former three-star prospect who chose to stay home, Miles committed to the Horned Frogs over Auburn, Butler, North Carolina and more. The Lancaster, Texas native broke out during his freshman season, earning an Honorable Mention from the Big 12 Conference before taking home All-Big 12 Second Team recognition this winter. Miles led the Horned Frogs to a 21-13 overall record and a second-round finish in the NCAA Tournament.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon has been in constant communication with Mike Miles and his family during this process. Says the program is "supporting him in everything he does." https://t.co/2vC7OwALS4 — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) March 30, 2022

Miles currently projects as an undrafted free agent, but he could boost his stock as the 2022 NBA Draft approaches. TCU will now be without two rotation guards from the 2021-22 season after Francisco Farabello entered the transfer portal earlier this week.