TCU 8, UTSA 12: Frogs unable to dig out of early deficit

TCU entered the week riding a season-long home win streak, but with two disappointing mid-week non-conference performances performances, the Horned Frogs are now sitting with a losing streak.

Connor Oliver got the start on the mound for the Frogs and surrendered a lead off double that eventually became the first run of the game. TCU bats answered right back in the bottom of the inning, as a Brayden Taylor triple, a David Bishop double and a Gray Rodgers single gave the Frogs a 2-1 lead.

The lead was short lived, as the 2nd opened with a Roadrunner bomb from Catcher Josh Killeen. After another run with an error, a single, and two walks, Oliver’s night was finished, giving way to Caleb Bolden with the bases loaded. Bolden limited the damage with a sac fly and groundout, closing the frame with a 4-2 UTSA advantage.

The score-line went from bad to worse, as the Roadrunners kept piling on runs - plating 3 each in the 3rd and 5th innings, but the Frogs weren’t ready to go quietly into the chilly Fort Worth night. In the 6th inning, TCU got two runs back as a Boyers scored on a Goodloe double, who later scored on a Maxwell ground out.

After allowing UTSA to score a run in the top of the 7th and 8th, TCU entered the bottom of the 8th trailing 12-5. Luke Boyers led off by getting plunked, followed by Goodloe’s second double of the game. Maxwell earned a sac fly RBI, but Eli Nunez suffered his third strikeout of the night to bring up Brayden Taylor, who sent a laser over the fence in right-center field.

Unfortunately that was the end of the offense for TCU, as the Frogs were set down 1-2-3 in the 9th. TCU falls to 18-7 on the season while UTSA improved to 15-10. The Frogs continue the home stand this weekend, turning focus back to Big 12 play, as West Virginia will travel to Lupton Stadium for a three-game series starting Friday April 1 at 6:00 PM

