Evaluating TCU OT Obinna Eze’s NFL Draft prospects

TCU offensive tackle Obinna Eze worked out for scouts Friday afternoon as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Eze was the lone Horned Frog invited to participate in the combine this season and he’ll have another chance to impress scouts during the TCU Pro Day scheduled for March 25. Eze conducted interviews with media members Thursday before working out on Friday.

Obinna Eze's 2022 NFL Scouting Combine workout

Eze’s officials measureables included 36 and one-eighth-inch arms, 9 and seven-eighths-inch hands as well as a 6-foot-6-and-one-half, 321-pound frame. Eze ran the 40-yard dash in 5.17 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 5.08 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.2 seconds. Eze lifted 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and recorded a 27 and one-half-inch vertical leap. His combine workout included an 8-foot, 8-inch broad jump.

Eze concluded his collegiate career at TCU after spending four years at Memphis. Eze currently projects as a third-day prospect, with Pro Football Focus ranking him 137th overall and 18th among offensive tackle prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. That ranking would slot him as a fourth-round selection, although draft needs for certain teams could mean he’s selected before or after the fourth round. WalterFootball lists Eze as the 20th offensive tackle prospect who could go anywhere from the fourth round to the sixth round.

pic.twitter.com/idMJfxmVGB — Follow @FTB_VIDS (@FTB_VIDS) March 4, 2022

Eze started all 12 games at left tackle for the Horned Frogs during the 2021 season. The majority of his collegiate reps came at left tackle and with his superior arm length, Eze has the measureables to contend at the tackle position in the NFL. With five years of experience under his belt, Eze could be a late-round steal for a team looking to capitalize on his upside.