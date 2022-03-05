TCU Basketball vs West Virginia: Game Thread

Follow along in the comment section as we go play-by-play through some of the big moments from this afternoon’s game.

NOTES

- TCU (19-10, 8-9) will play its seventh game in 14 days when it faces West Virginia (14-16, 3-14) in Morgantown, W.Va., at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

- A win would guarantee the Frogs a fifth-place finish in the Big 12, tying their best ever in the conference (2018).

- A win would give TCU its fourth 20-win season under Jamie Dixon and just its 15th in program history.

- TCU has 16 or more wins for the fifth time under Jamie Dixon. TCU had 16 wins just three times in the 14 seasons prior to his arrival.

- TCU’s eight Big 12 wins are its second-most in program history. TCU was 9-9 in the 2017-18 season.

- TCU is 6-7 in Quadrant 1 games this season. The six wins is tied for the 11th most nationally. It is the most by TCU since the NET was first used in 2018-19.

- TCU is 4-4 against AP Top 25 teams this season, 3-1 at home.

- TCU has four Top 25 wins in a season for the first time ever.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. is the only player that ranks in the top six in the Big 12 in scoring (fifth, 15.0) and assists (sixth, 4.1). He is one of four among Power 5 conferences that is averaging at least 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has been one of the most improved players in the Big 12 and is averaging 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds overall and even better in conference play at 7.0 points and 6.4 rebounds. His 2.9 offensive rebounds per game overall ranks second in the Big 12.

- Francisco Farabello is shooting a team-best 37.8 percent from 3-point range and 40.8 percent from three in Big 12 games. He’s made at least one 3-pointer in five-straight games.

- Emanuel Miller leads eight newcomers with 10.8 points per game and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game, which ranks eighth in the Big 12. Miller’s 2.6 offensive rebounds ranks fifth in the Big 12.

- Damion Baugh is third on the team with 10.5 points per game and ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 4.2 assists per game.

- Micah Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .5, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks among the leaders nationally in offensive rebound percentage (second, 38.3%), rebounding margin (fourth, 8.8), offensive rebounds per game (10th, 13.2) and rebounds per game (24th, 39.2).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 17-6 this season and 98-32 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just five times.

- TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 94.2 ranks 24th nationally, TCU’s best number since the 1997-98 season (94.2).

LAST TIME OUT

- Emanuel Miller tied a season-high with 18 points as TCU fell at No. 6 Kansas, 72-68, on Thursday. Miller made a season-best nine field goals (14 attempts. TCU shot a season-best 90.9 percent (10-of-11) from the free throw line.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- WVU has lost seven straight and is coming off a 72-59 loss at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

- Taz Sherman ranks second in the conference in scoring at 18.1 points per game.

SERIES HISTORY

- West Virginia leads the all-time series 16-4, 9-0 in Morgantown.

- TCU is looking for its first season sweep of WVU after beating the Mountaineers, 77-67, on Feb. 21 in Fort Worth.

UP NEXT

- TCU will begin play in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship on Thursday in Kansas City.