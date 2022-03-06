Three TCU men’s basketball players earn Big 12 All-Conference honors

Despite a tough road loss against West Virginia to conclude the regular season, TCU basketball saw three Horned Frogs receive All-Conference recognition from the Big 12 including sophomore Mike Miles, who was named to the All-Conference Second Team. Juniors Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh each received Honorable Mentions this season.

Miles was named an All-Conference Honorable Mention during his freshman season. The 6-foot-2 guard has increased his scoring output this season, averaging 15.1 points per game despite his shooting struggles. While Miles currently shoots only 38.2 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from 3-point range, he’s enjoyed a few solid performances in recent weeks, leading TCU to upset victories against No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 6 Kansas.

Miller and Baugh have been excellent additions to the Horned Frogs after arriving over the offseason as transfers. Miller, who spent his first two seasons with Texas A&M, currently averages 10.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. Baugh, who played two seasons with Memphis before transferring to the Horned Frogs, averages 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

TCU’s All-Conference trio will look to carry the Horned Frogs into the Big 12 Conference tournament, which begins on Thursday when the fifth-seeded TCU squad battles the fourth-seeded Texas Longhorns. TCU currently holds a 19-11 record and an 8-10 Big 12 record.