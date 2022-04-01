 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TCU extends Jamie Dixon through 2027-28 season

The Horned Frog men’s basketball coach led TCU to a 21-13 record and a second-round NCAA Tournament berth.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round San Diego Practice Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A busy offseason for the TCU men’s basketball program continued Friday morning, with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davision reporting that head coach Jamie Dixon has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Funkytown through 2028. Dixon has led TCU to the NCAA Tournament twice since taking over as head coach in 2016.

Dixon’s tenure at TCU started strong, with the Horned Frogs winning the NIT Tournament in his first season before earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament the followng season. Three TCU men’s basketball players (Kenrich Williams, Desmond Bane and RJ Nembhard) have reached the NBA since Dixon took over the program six years ago.

After back-to-back down seasons, Dixon led the Horned Frogs to a 21-13 overall record, with TCU advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1987.

