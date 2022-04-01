TCU extends Jamie Dixon through 2027-28 season

A busy offseason for the TCU men’s basketball program continued Friday morning, with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davision reporting that head coach Jamie Dixon has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Funkytown through 2028. Dixon has led TCU to the NCAA Tournament twice since taking over as head coach in 2016.

JUST IN: TCU has extended men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon through the 2027-28 season. https://t.co/hmOLrewvsX — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) April 1, 2022

Dixon’s tenure at TCU started strong, with the Horned Frogs winning the NIT Tournament in his first season before earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament the followng season. Three TCU men’s basketball players (Kenrich Williams, Desmond Bane and RJ Nembhard) have reached the NBA since Dixon took over the program six years ago.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon has been in constant communication with Mike Miles and his family during this process. Says the program is "supporting him in everything he does." https://t.co/2vC7OwALS4 — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) March 30, 2022

After back-to-back down seasons, Dixon led the Horned Frogs to a 21-13 overall record, with TCU advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1987.