TCU guard Mike Miles returning for junior season

Less than two weeks after announcing on social media that he was declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, TCU guard Mike Miles revealed Monday evening that he will return to the Horned Frog men’s basketball team for his junior season. A Second-Team All-Big 12 honoree this season, Miles led the Horned Frogs with 15.4 points per game during the 2021-22 campaign.

Coming back to finish what we started with my brothers!! #UnfinishedBusiness — Мιкє Мιℓєѕ Jr (@MikeMilesJr_) April 11, 2022

Miles coming back will be huge for the Horned Frogs, who will also reportedly return forward Chuck O’Bannon for his sixth collegiate season next year. TCU finished 21-13 during the 2021-22 season while reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. With Miles back in the fold, TCU and head coach Jamie Dixon will return all five starters next season.

Mike Miles @MikeMilesJr_ returning to TCU basketball for ‘unfinished business’ https://t.co/rwRdusowtb — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) April 11, 2022

The Horned Frogs are early favorites to receive Top-25 recognition in the preseason polls next season. While TCU lost Francisco Farabello to the transfer portal earlier this offseason, but the Horned Frogs will be adding three-star recruit and Houston-area high school standout PJ Haggerty to the mix next season. TCU could also be in the running for notable transfers such as LSU’s Adam Miller and SMU’s Kendric Davis, who began his career at TCU. Davis, who averaged 19.4 points per game this season, entered the portal on Monday.