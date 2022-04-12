Men’s and Women’s Golf Recap

Men’s Golf

The Men’s Golf Team wrapped up their regular season last week at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic in Scottsdale, AZ where they finished 19th out of 26 teams for the week.

Aymeric Laussot was TCU’s top finisher, coming in 23rd place, shooting a 3-under 69 in the first round, an eagle on the 17th during the second round, and finishing the tournament with a 3-under 213 total. Felippo Cello and Brandon Massey also posted rounds under par en route to the 19th place finish.

The Men’s Big 12 Golf Championship kicks off on April 24th at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Trinity, TX. Keep an eye out next week for a preview of the Big 12 Championship including outlooks for the Frogs and competing teams/individuals to watch ahead of the NCAA regionals kicking off in May.

Women’s Golf

The Women’s team finished their latest tournament (The Mountain View Invitational – Tucson, AZ) in 9th place with Caitlyn Macnab posting back-to-back scores of 69, finishing T-3 for the Frogs and only two shots off the leader. Overall, the Frogs trended well as the tournament progressed, posting lower scores at the conclusion of every round.

This week, they are competing in the The Bruzzy, hosted by UNT at Waterchase golf course in Fort Worth. After the first two rounds of play, the Frogs are in fourth place with a cumulative team score of +3, posting a 286 and 293 respectively. Sabrina Iqbal led the way for the Frogs in round 2 turning in a 69—good for a T7. After The Bruzzy, they too will head to the Big 12 Championship the second week in April at The Clubs of Houston Oaks in Houston as they look to make a splash.

Stay tuned for more Men’s & Women’s golf updates and recaps as they round out the regular season and head into conference and NCAA championship play in April and May.