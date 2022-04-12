Florida State transfer Corey Wren commits to TCU

The TCU football team added another talented running back to its offense Saturday, with Florida State’s Corey Wren announcing on Twitter that he’ll be taking his talents to Fort Worth next season. Wren spent two seasons with the Seminoles, appearing in 12 games.

A former three-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 25 athlete in the nation by 247 Sports, Wren totaled 3,126 all-purpose yards during his high school career at John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge, Louisiana. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back will join a crowded TCU backfield that already features Kendre Miller, Emari Demercado and Daimarqua Foster as well as Arkansas transfer Trelon Smith and Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Emani Bailey.

Sonny Dykes says Daimarqua Foster underwent surgery on a high ankle sprain. Foster should return well before fall camp. But Dykes said the program would like to add one or two more RBs via the transfer portal this summer ... https://t.co/ECDUr7N1LN — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) April 9, 2022

Wren’s speed could make a difference on offense and special teams for TCU. A former high school track standout, Wren ran a 10.41 in the 100-meter dash. Wren’s commitment to the Horned Frogs comes after new head coach Sonny Dykes said he’d like to add one or two more ball carriers to the roster before the start of the 2022 season. Drew Davison of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported that Foster underwent ankle surgery this offseason.