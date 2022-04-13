TCU Women’s Golf Finishes 2nd Place in Regular Season Finale at The Bruzzy

TCU Women’s Golf ended their regular season on a high note, placing second out of fourteen teams—behind only Baylor—in a field that included most of the Big 12, beating the likes of #7 Oklahoma State, #13 Texas, and #49 Oklahoma.

After the first two rounds Monday, TCU was in fourth place but carded the lowest team round in the field (276) to rise into second. Sabrina Iqbal was on fire, turning in a round of 63 where she started her day on the par 5 13th with an eagle, and went on to birdie seven of nine on holes 1 - 9.

It’s a party for Sabrina Iqbal! She cards 6 consecutive at The Bruzzy and is now 11 under for the tournament! She also has an ! pic.twitter.com/nNIChF1ZHn — TCU Women's Golf (@TCUWomensGolf) April 12, 2022

Caitlyn Mcnab carded a respectful 3-under 69 that also included a stretch of four birdies in five holes after a rough start with double bogey on her opening hole of the day.

With the regular season wrapped, the Frogs will begin preparing for the Big 12 Championship kicking off April 22 – 24 near Houston. NCAA Regionals begin the first week in May, and we will continue to provide updates as the Frogs head to the postseason.