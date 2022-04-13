TCU guard Damion Baugh declares for the NBA Draft

Two days after TCU guard Mike Miles announced his return to the Horned Frogs after previously declaring for the NBA Draft, TCU guard Damion Baugh has also entered his name into the draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Baugh could also return next season.

Baugh has spent one season with the Horned Frogs after beginning his career with the Memphis Tigers. An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention during his junior season, Baugh averaged career-highs in points (10.6), rebounds (4.5) and assists (4.5) while shooting 41.9 percent from the field. Baugh took on the starting point guard role in his first season under TCU head coach Jamie Dixon, making a name with his tough defense and all-around ability.

Damion Baugh finished with 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3PT), 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 7 steals yesterday in TCU's upset win.



He delivered some really nice skip passes and finished well throughout the contest to go along with his fantastic defensive anticipation and quick hands. pic.twitter.com/Arer1I6SCU — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) January 23, 2022

It’s been a busy offseason for the TCU men’s basketball program. Francisco Farabello entered the transfer portal last month and the Horned Frogs could reportedly be in on two transfer targets in LSU’s Adam Miller, who played on the Team USA U19 squad with Miles and Dixon that won gold, and SMU’s Kendric Davis, who began his college career at TCU.