TCU guard Francisco Farabello commits to Creighton

The Horned Frog transfer will continue his career with the Blue Jays after three seasons in Fort Worth.

TCU guard Francisco Farabello announced Sunday evening that he will be continuing his career with the Creighton Blue Jays. Farabello, who spent three seasons with the Horned Frogs, entered the transfer portal last month and has two years of eligibility left.

Farabello made an immediate impact at TCU with his 3-point shooting, appearing in 30 games during his freshman season and shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc. While injuries limited him to only nine games as a sophomore, Farabello took the floor for 34 games this season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

A 6-foot-3 guard from Argentina, Farabello will join a Creighton basketball team that reached the Big East Conference Tournament finals and the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Farabello averages 4.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting for his career.

