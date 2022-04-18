 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TCU transfers Da’Veawn Armstead, Chris Murray commit to Sam Houston State

New, 1 comment

Defensive back Da’Veawn Armstead and defensive lineman Chris Murray will both continue their respective careers with the Bearkats.

By Russell Hodges
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas Christian Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU football team saw several players enter the transfer portal when the 2021 season concluded in December. Two of those former Horned Frogs finalized commitments recently, with freshmen Da’Veawn Armstead and Chris Murray each announcing on Twitter that they’ll be continuing their respective careers with Sam Houston State next season.

A former three-star recruit from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Armstead appeared in 10 games and finished with five tackles during his freshman season with TCU. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound safety was one of three freshmen to enter the transfer portal after the 2021 season. Former four-star prospect Ahmonte Watkins left the program for New Mexico State in January. Armstead chose the Horned Frogs over Purdue, SMU, Mississippi State and Indiana.

Murray was a three-star recruit out of Wichita Falls, Texas and the No. 4 rated strongside defensive end in the state. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder from Hirschi High School showed promise in camp this past year, but didn’t see any game action during the 2021 season. Murray initially signed with TCU over Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Cincinnati and Houston.

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...