TCU transfers Da’Veawn Armstead, Chris Murray commit to Sam Houston State

The TCU football team saw several players enter the transfer portal when the 2021 season concluded in December. Two of those former Horned Frogs finalized commitments recently, with freshmen Da’Veawn Armstead and Chris Murray each announcing on Twitter that they’ll be continuing their respective careers with Sam Houston State next season.

AGTG, Often When You Think Your At The End Of Something , You’re At The Beginning Of Something Else. Lets Rockout ! @bearkatsfb pic.twitter.com/YRzVwTUuQN — Da’Veawn Armstead ² (@ykdv_daveawn) April 17, 2022

A former three-star recruit from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Armstead appeared in 10 games and finished with five tackles during his freshman season with TCU. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound safety was one of three freshmen to enter the transfer portal after the 2021 season. Former four-star prospect Ahmonte Watkins left the program for New Mexico State in January. Armstead chose the Horned Frogs over Purdue, SMU, Mississippi State and Indiana.

when the smoke clear I always knew I would still be here.. Let’s slime out @BearkatsFB pic.twitter.com/EiaK48fcem — Ck ⁷ (@Young_Chrisk) April 17, 2022

Murray was a three-star recruit out of Wichita Falls, Texas and the No. 4 rated strongside defensive end in the state. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder from Hirschi High School showed promise in camp this past year, but didn’t see any game action during the 2021 season. Murray initially signed with TCU over Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Cincinnati and Houston.