FOW Polls: Ask the fans

We like to have fun here at Frogs O’ War, so we thought “why not post something that gets the readers involved?” That’s exactly what we’ve done with this first installment of our “Ask the fans” series!

Sit back, relax, and vote on some serious, but some ridiculous Horned Frog athletics superlatives.

Be sure to follow along with these polls on our Twitter as well (@FrogsOWar)!

Poll With the news of Chuck O’Bannon and now Mike Miles both returning to Fort Worth next fall, where do you see the Frogs’ ceiling next season? Miss the postseason

NIT

1st round March Madness loss

Sweet 16 or better vote view results 0% Miss the postseason (0 votes)

2% NIT (1 vote)

11% 1st round March Madness loss (5 votes)

85% Sweet 16 or better (36 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Poll What is the one thing this TCU Basketball team needs to add for next season? Pure Shooter

2-way defender

Athletic Big Man

Three-and-D vote view results 67% Pure Shooter (25 votes)

5% 2-way defender (2 votes)

2% Athletic Big Man (1 vote)

24% Three-and-D (9 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who would win in a heated thumb war? Jamie Dixon

Kirk Saarloos vote view results 41% Jamie Dixon (16 votes)

58% Kirk Saarloos (23 votes) 39 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will TCU Baseball be crowned as Big 12 champs come the end of the season? Yes, future Big 12 champs

We’ll be in the running, maybe runner up

Not our year vote view results 21% Yes, future Big 12 champs (8 votes)

60% We’ll be in the running, maybe runner up (23 votes)

18% Not our year (7 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Poll With a trip to the College World Series on the line, who would your game 1 starting pitcher be? Riley Cornelio

Austin Krob (when healthy)

Marcelo Perez

Cam Brown

Brett Walker vote view results 59% Riley Cornelio (22 votes)

29% Austin Krob (when healthy) (11 votes)

5% Marcelo Perez (2 votes)

2% Cam Brown (1 vote)

2% Brett Walker (1 vote) 37 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who’s the fastest? Eddie Lampkin running to grab a postgame Chicken Express And1 meal

Quentin Johnston on a go route in 1-on-1 coverage

Elijah Nunez when stealing 2nd base

Max Duggan on literally any rushing play against UT vote view results 13% Eddie Lampkin running to grab a postgame Chicken Express And1 meal (5 votes)

43% Quentin Johnston on a go route in 1-on-1 coverage (16 votes)

18% Elijah Nunez when stealing 2nd base (7 votes)

24% Max Duggan on literally any rushing play against UT (9 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Poll What position group are you most excited to see under Sonny Dykes this fall? The QB Battle

WRs/RBs

O-Line

D-Line

Linebackers

Secondary vote view results 45% The QB Battle (17 votes)

35% WRs/RBs (13 votes)

8% O-Line (3 votes)

2% D-Line (1 vote)

8% Linebackers (3 votes)

0% Secondary (0 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Poll If you had your pick, who do you want to see under center next season? Max Duggan

Chandler Morris

Sam Jackson

Other vote view results 39% Max Duggan (15 votes)

44% Chandler Morris (17 votes)

15% Sam Jackson (6 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will the Horned Frog football team at least make a bowl game this season? Yes

No vote view results 87% Yes (35 votes)

12% No (5 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many wins do you see TCU Football finishing with in 2022-2023? 10+

8 or 9

6 or 7

Miss a Bowl game vote view results 2% 10+ (1 vote)

60% 8 or 9 (23 votes)

26% 6 or 7 (10 votes)

10% Miss a Bowl game (4 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many more National Championships will TCU Athletics earn in the ‘22 Spring Season? (Baseball, Beach Volleyball, Equestrian, M/W Golf, M/W Tennis, M/W Track & Field) 0

1

2

3

4+ vote view results 8% 0 (3 votes)

41% 1 (15 votes)

38% 2 (14 votes)

5% 3 (2 votes)

5% 4+ (2 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win a College Football Playoff Championship first? Any member of the "New Big 12"

Texas or OU as SEC members vote view results 77% Any member of the "New Big 12" (31 votes)

22% Texas or OU as SEC members (9 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll Would you rather fight? One Eddie Lampkin-sized Horned Frog

100 Horned Frog-sized Eddie Lampkins vote view results 36% One Eddie Lampkin-sized Horned Frog (12 votes)

63% 100 Horned Frog-sized Eddie Lampkins (21 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which sport would you most want TCU to add to its Athletic Department? Softball

Ice Hockey

Men’s Soccer

Field Hockey

Water Polo

Lacrosse

Gymnastics

Wrestling

Rugby vote view results 33% Softball (12 votes)

13% Ice Hockey (5 votes)

33% Men’s Soccer (12 votes)

0% Field Hockey (0 votes)

0% Water Polo (0 votes)

13% Lacrosse (5 votes)

0% Gymnastics (0 votes)

0% Wrestling (0 votes)

5% Rugby (2 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll Single coverage, who wins? Josh Doctson

Jason Verrett vote view results 65% Josh Doctson (25 votes)

34% Jason Verrett (13 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Poll In the New Big 12, do you prefer: No divisions

Division Winners play for Conference Championship

Divisions for scheduling, but the two best conference records play in the title game vote view results 18% No divisions (7 votes)

43% Division Winners play for Conference Championship (16 votes)

37% Divisions for scheduling, but the two best conference records play in the title game (14 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the Big 12 adds more schools, who should be next? Memphis

Boise State

San Diego State

SMU

Colorado State

South Florida

Tulane vote view results 62% Memphis (23 votes)

18% Boise State (7 votes)

2% San Diego State (1 vote)

8% SMU (3 votes)

2% Colorado State (1 vote)

2% South Florida (1 vote)

2% Tulane (1 vote) 37 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which athletic feat do you think you could accomplish? (the only accurate answer is: none of the above) Tackle Kendre Miller (Football)

Win a set vs Juan Carlos Aguilar (Men’s Tennis)

Win a set vs Maria Gonzalez and Ana Vergara (Beach Volleyball)

Score a point against Micah Peavy 1v1 (Basketball)

Save a Messiah Bright penalty kick (Women’s Soccer) vote view results 26% Tackle Kendre Miller (Football) (8 votes)

0% Win a set vs Juan Carlos Aguilar (Men’s Tennis) (0 votes)

3% Win a set vs Maria Gonzalez and Ana Vergara (Beach Volleyball) (1 vote)

40% Score a point against Micah Peavy 1v1 (Basketball) (12 votes)

30% Save a Messiah Bright penalty kick (Women’s Soccer) (9 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

We’ll be posting the full results in a separate article! Be sure to participate in our Twitter polls as well @FrogsOWar! While we wait for the results to come in, happy voting!