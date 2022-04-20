FOW Polls: Ask the fans

We like to have fun here at Frogs O’ War, so we thought “why not post something that gets the readers involved?” That’s exactly what we’ve done with this first installment of our “Ask the fans” series!
Sit back, relax, and vote on some serious, but some ridiculous Horned Frog athletics superlatives.
Be sure to follow along with these polls on our Twitter as well (@FrogsOWar)!
Poll
With the news of Chuck O’Bannon and now Mike Miles both returning to Fort Worth next fall, where do you see the Frogs’ ceiling next season?
-
0%
Miss the postseason
-
2%
NIT
-
11%
1st round March Madness loss
-
85%
Sweet 16 or better
Poll
What is the one thing this TCU Basketball team needs to add for next season?
-
67%
Pure Shooter
-
5%
2-way defender
-
2%
Athletic Big Man
-
24%
Three-and-D
Poll
Who would win in a heated thumb war?
-
41%
Jamie Dixon
-
58%
Kirk Saarloos
Poll
Will TCU Baseball be crowned as Big 12 champs come the end of the season?
-
21%
Yes, future Big 12 champs
-
60%
We’ll be in the running, maybe runner up
-
18%
Not our year
Poll
With a trip to the College World Series on the line, who would your game 1 starting pitcher be?
-
59%
Riley Cornelio
-
29%
Austin Krob (when healthy)
-
5%
Marcelo Perez
-
2%
Cam Brown
-
2%
Brett Walker
Poll
Who’s the fastest?
-
13%
Eddie Lampkin running to grab a postgame Chicken Express And1 meal
-
43%
Quentin Johnston on a go route in 1-on-1 coverage
-
18%
Elijah Nunez when stealing 2nd base
-
24%
Max Duggan on literally any rushing play against UT
Poll
What position group are you most excited to see under Sonny Dykes this fall?
-
45%
The QB Battle
-
35%
WRs/RBs
-
8%
O-Line
-
2%
D-Line
-
8%
Linebackers
-
0%
Secondary
Poll
If you had your pick, who do you want to see under center next season?
-
39%
Max Duggan
-
44%
Chandler Morris
-
15%
Sam Jackson
-
0%
Other
Poll
Will the Horned Frog football team at least make a bowl game this season?
-
87%
Yes
-
12%
No
Poll
How many wins do you see TCU Football finishing with in 2022-2023?
-
2%
10+
-
60%
8 or 9
-
26%
6 or 7
-
10%
Miss a Bowl game
Poll
How many more National Championships will TCU Athletics earn in the ‘22 Spring Season? (Baseball, Beach Volleyball, Equestrian, M/W Golf, M/W Tennis, M/W Track & Field)
-
8%
0
-
41%
1
-
38%
2
-
5%
3
-
5%
4+
Poll
Who will win a College Football Playoff Championship first?
-
77%
Any member of the "New Big 12"
-
22%
Texas or OU as SEC members
Poll
Would you rather fight?
-
36%
One Eddie Lampkin-sized Horned Frog
-
63%
100 Horned Frog-sized Eddie Lampkins
Poll
Which sport would you most want TCU to add to its Athletic Department?
-
33%
Softball
-
13%
Ice Hockey
-
33%
Men’s Soccer
-
0%
Field Hockey
-
0%
Water Polo
-
13%
Lacrosse
-
0%
Gymnastics
-
0%
Wrestling
-
5%
Rugby
Poll
Single coverage, who wins?
-
65%
Josh Doctson
-
34%
Jason Verrett
Poll
In the New Big 12, do you prefer:
-
18%
No divisions
-
43%
Division Winners play for Conference Championship
-
37%
Divisions for scheduling, but the two best conference records play in the title game
Poll
If the Big 12 adds more schools, who should be next?
-
62%
Memphis
-
18%
Boise State
-
2%
San Diego State
-
8%
SMU
-
2%
Colorado State
-
2%
South Florida
-
2%
Tulane
Poll
Which athletic feat do you think you could accomplish? (the only accurate answer is: none of the above)
-
26%
Tackle Kendre Miller (Football)
-
0%
Win a set vs Juan Carlos Aguilar (Men’s Tennis)
-
3%
Win a set vs Maria Gonzalez and Ana Vergara (Beach Volleyball)
-
40%
Score a point against Micah Peavy 1v1 (Basketball)
-
30%
Save a Messiah Bright penalty kick (Women’s Soccer)
We’ll be posting the full results in a separate article! Be sure to participate in our Twitter polls as well @FrogsOWar! While we wait for the results to come in, happy voting!
Loading comments...