TCU Spring game ends in a purple team victory

Hundreds were in attendance as TCU Football held its annual spring game Friday night, giving Frog Fans a first taste of what they can expect this fall.

There was a tremendous amount of hype building up to this game, which is understandable being that the Frogs are debuting a new offensive and defensive scheme, and fans were not let down.

Before the game even got started, this Spring Game just felt different than in years past. There was a happy hour before kickoff, over a hundred recruits were in attendance on the sidelines, and there was actually media availability post-game. Shocker on that last one, I know.

In years past, the media would be lucky to talk to a third-string tight end or backup kicker, especially at this stage in the season. Now, top guys like Quentin Johnston, Max Duggan, and Marcel Brooks are nearly always available to pull a quote or two from.

That’s just one of many noticeable differences from tonight’s spring game and this new coaching regime as a whole. Another big one is the idea of having fun while getting stuff done simultaneously.

From the game of kickball that broke out mid-practice to the post-spring game celebration from the purple team, you can tell this team is having fun playing alongside one another and is buying into what Dykes is building.

Now for the actual football itself, it’s hard to get a grasp of exactly how this group will look in August after just 30 minutes of game-like reps. We have an entire summer of potential transfers and new signings, so everything has to be taken with a grain of salt, but man did the skills positions look darn good out there today.

Quentin Johnston’s reps were understandably limited, but guys like Gunnar Henderson, Emani Bailey, and Derius Davis made some solid plays out there.

Max Duggan, Chandler Morris, and Sam Jackson all took reps under center, but it was the Morris-led purple team that came out victorious.

The purple team, which featured Emari Demercado, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, and Noah Daniels, ended up winning the low-scoring game 10-7.

Derius Davis and Quentin Johnston were responsible for each of the team’s lone touchdowns, with Griffen Kell taking claim to the game-winning field goal.

There weren’t a ton of offensive sparks, but again, we can’t expect too much in 30 minutes of practice-like football.

Overall, it was an amazing event. It felt darn good being back in the carter, and darn good watching our boys battle it out on the field.

We’ll be continuing our Spring game coverage tomorrow with a “Quotes of the game” piece, where we’ll break down all the key points Coach Dykes and co. covered in the post-game presser. Stay tuned!