TCU Beach Volleyball collects conference awards ahead of CCSA Tournament

The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA), the conference in which TCU competes in Beach Volleyball, announced its regular season awards on Wednesday ahead of this week’s Conference Tournament. The #2 ranked Horned Frogs earned a lot of hardware, including all of the top honors.

Pair of the Year: Daniela Alvarez & Tania Moreno

The Sophomore pair have played from the #1 position all season (taking on the opponent’s top pair), finishing 23-5 on the season including 11 wins over ranked opponents. The pair is currently ranked #3 nationally from the #1 position. The pair were again awarded with All-Conference honors after earning the designation last season as Freshmen.

Coach of the Year: Hector Gutierrez

Leading the Horned Frogs to the top seed in the Conference and a 36-2 team record for the regular season, Coach Gutierrez earned his first Coach of Year award at TCU. He has been leading the Frogs’ since the 2017 season and has built the program into a powerhouse, going undefeated at home over the past two seasons, finishing 2021 ranked #8 overall and looking for more in 2022.

Freshman of the Year: Ana Vergara

As TCU’s first Freshman of the Year winner, Vergara also was honored in the All-Freshman team, and with pair partner Maria Gonzalez was named to the All-Conference Team. Vergara competed at an elite level in U19 and U21 international championships before beginning her incredible first season at TCU. She won her first ten matches of the season and finished 28-4.

All Conference Team: Alvarez/Moreno & Gonzalez/Vergara

The Frogs placed two pairings in the All-Conference Team. Pair of the Year Alvarez & Moreno were named to the team for the second consecutive season, while Sophomore Maria Gonzalez and Freshman of the Year Ana Vergara were the only unanimous selection.

All Freshman Team: Ana Vergara & Hailey Hamlett

The accolades continue for Ana Vergara as she was also named a unanimous choice to the All-Freshman squad. Joining her is the New Braunfels native Hailey Hamlett, who had a highly decorated high school career before arriving at TCU. Hamlett’s strong first season in Fort Worth included a 21-8 regular season record with 12 ranked victories to help the Horned Frogs in this historic season

TCU will be the #1 seed in the CCSA Conference Tournament beginning Thursday in Hunstville, AL. The Horned Frogs’ first match will be against the winner of Match 1 between 4-seed South Carolina and 5-seed Tulane. All matches before the Final can be streamed via Varsity Sports Now, while the Championship will be broadcast on ESPN+