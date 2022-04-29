Georgia transfer Tymon Mitchell commits to TCU

The TCU football team bolstered its defensive line on Thursday, with Georgia transfer Tymon Mitchell announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman spent three seasons with the Bulldogs and should provide an immediate boost for the Horned Frogs in defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie’s 3-3-5.

The next chapter pic.twitter.com/cFJt5Y9GPV — Tymon Mitchell (@Tmitch1567) April 28, 2022

Mitchell is the second defensive lineman from a Division I program that the Horned Frogs have scored through the transfer portal this offseason. Former UConn defensive lineman Lwal Uguak committed to the program earlier this offseason, while former JUCO tackle Douglas Blue-Eli and three-star recruit Damonic Williams are also expected to compete for reps on the defensive line this coming season. TCU will return a few veterans including Terrell Cooper, George Ellis III as well as former four-star prospect Jaquaze Sorrells.

Tymon Mitchell brings versatility as a nose tackle or end in TCU’s new 3-3-5 scheme https://t.co/vwKG3D8gMC — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) April 28, 2022

Mitchell appeared in eight games in his career with the Bulldogs, totaling 11 tackles during that span. The Nashville native played in a season-best five games during the 2021 campaign, helping Georgia to the College Football Playoff Championship title. A former three-star recruit out of Franklin Road Academy, Mitchell committed to Georgia in 2018.