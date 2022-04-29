TCU Men’s Tennis takes home Big 12 Conference honors

The TCU men’s tennis team brought home several Big 12 Conference awards after a stellar 2021-22 season. The Horned Frogs are 23-4 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12 heading into the NCAA Championships next month. David Roditi was named Coach of the Year, while Juan Carlos Aguilar was named the Co-Newcomer of the Year along with Oklahoma’s Tyler Zink.

Three TCU players including Juan Carlos Aguilar, Luc Fomba and Sander Jong were named All-Big 12 First Team Singles honorees this season. Jake Fearnley received an All-Big 12 Second Team Singles award. TCU saw two players earn regular-season titles including Aguilar (4-0 at No. 2 singles), Jong (4-0 at No. 3 singles) and Fearnley (3-0 at No. 4 singles).

Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley brought home an All-Big 12 First Team Doubles honor, while Sander Jong and Lui Maxted received an All-Big 12 Second Team Doubles award. Juan Carlos Aguilar and Pedro Vives (3-1 at No. 3 doubles) took home a regular-season title. Fomba and Fearnley were each named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team as well.