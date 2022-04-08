TCU forward Chuck O’Bannon reportedly returning next season

The TCU men’s basketball team will be without two of its lead guards next season in Mike Miles and Francisco Farabello, who are each leaving the program for their own specific reasons. Miles plans to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, while Farabello has entered the portal.

The Horned Frogs did receive some good news recently, however, with redshirt senior forward Chuck O’Bannon reportedly returning for his sixth collegiate season next year. O’Bannon is eligible for one more season due to the added COVID-19 eligibility. The former USC transfer averaged a career-high 9.5 points per game during the 2021-22 season.

In TCU hoops news, told Chuck O'Bannon Jr. is planning to return next season. https://t.co/gUSF1EAd2J — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) April 5, 2022

O’Bannon shined during TCU’s second-round matchup against No. 1 seed Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, scoring a season-high 23 points in 39 minutes while grabbing five rebounds and adding four steals. O’Bannon spent his first three seasons at USC before transferring to TCU, where he’s shot an average of 40.8 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range. O’Bannon has earned 40 starts in two seasons at TCU.

ICYMI: My gamer from last night. So much emotion from the players and even Dixon postgame.



“I’m so proud of these guys,” Dixon said.



“This season meant everything to us,” Chuck O’Bannon said.https://t.co/UtzO4LT7Sc — Colin Post (@colinp_3) March 21, 2022

O’Bannon’s return would be huge for the Horned Frogs, who collectively struggled from 3-point range during the 2021-22 season. With Miles leaving for the NBA, TCU could look to O’Bannon for additional scoring next season. The Horned Frogs will also need more from returning guard Damion Baugh, forward Emanuel Miller and center Eddie Lampkin.