TCU LB Jayhvion Gipson enters transfer portal

The TCU football team saw its first post-spring transfer news surface Friday evening, with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davison reporting that linebacker Jayhvion Gipson will be leaving the program after only one season. A former three-star recruit from Langham Creek High School in Houston, Gipson ranked as the No. 8 outside linebacker in Texas.

Welp… TCU football has its first post-spring portal transfer — LB Jayhvion Gipson will be going in tonight, per source. — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) April 29, 2022

Gipson appeared in two games as a freshman, seeing action against Baylor and Kansas. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker signed with TCU in the Class of 2021 over schools including Washington State, Arizona, Colorado State and Houston. Gipson is the fourth signee from the Class of 2021 (Ahmonte Watkins, Da’Veawn Armstead and Chris Murray) to enter the transfer portal. Watkins, Armstead and Murray have each found new teams.