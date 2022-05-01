 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TCU LB Jayhvion Gipson enters transfer portal

The former three-star prospect from Houston will leave the program after only one season

By Russell Hodges
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 15 Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The TCU football team saw its first post-spring transfer news surface Friday evening, with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davison reporting that linebacker Jayhvion Gipson will be leaving the program after only one season. A former three-star recruit from Langham Creek High School in Houston, Gipson ranked as the No. 8 outside linebacker in Texas.

Gipson appeared in two games as a freshman, seeing action against Baylor and Kansas. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker signed with TCU in the Class of 2021 over schools including Washington State, Arizona, Colorado State and Houston. Gipson is the fourth signee from the Class of 2021 (Ahmonte Watkins, Da’Veawn Armstead and Chris Murray) to enter the transfer portal. Watkins, Armstead and Murray have each found new teams.

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...