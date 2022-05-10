TCU LS Antonio Ortiz signs with Chicago Bears

TCU long snapper Antonio Ortiz will be continuing his professional career with the Chicago Bears after attending the team’s rookie minicamp this past weekend and signing as an undrafted free agent. Ortiz, who had been invited to attend rookie minicamp with both the Bears and the Dallas Cowboys, is the fourth TCU player to sign an UDFA contract this spring.

The Bears have signed six rookies who participated in tryouts at minicamp:



LB Christian Albright, Ball State

S Jon Alexander, Charlotte

LS Antonio Ortiz, TCU

DE Carson Taylor, Northern Arizona

S A.J. Thomas, Western Michigan

RB De'Montre Tuggle, Ohio — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) May 9, 2022

One of the program’s most experienced players, Ortiz served as TCU’s long snapper over each of the last four seasons, recording 44 starts during that span. A three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and 2021 Patrick Mannelly Award semifinalist, Ortiz is the first long snapper from the Horned Frogs to make the NFL since Lucas Gravelle joined the Miami Dolphins in 2018. Ortiz was also an invitee for the 2021 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this past year.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder from Mechanicsville, Virginia is currently one of two long snappers on the Bears roster for the 2022 season. He’ll compete with 34-year-old and seven-year NFL veteran Patrick Scales for the team’s starting long snapper job.