Men’s Tennis Super Regional Preview: #1 TCU vs. #20 NC State

TCU Men’s Tennis has reached the Sweet 16 and will host the NCAA Tournament Super Regional contest against #20 NC State on Saturday May 14 at 3:00 PM at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. The Horned Frogs are the top overall seed in the Tournament and are pushing to reach the the Round of 8 for the 3rd consecutive Tournament, and 4 out of the last 5 seasons.

TCU swept its way through the first two rounds of the Tournament, defeating both Summit League champion Drake and #37 Utah 4-0. The Frogs have an overall record of 25-4, finishing as the Big 12 regular season champion and conference tournament runner-up. NC State also hosted its Regional, sweeping #65 Liberty 4-0 and escaping with a dramatic 4-3 win over #19 MTSU, earning the deciding doubles point with two long tie-break sets.

The Wolfpack will bring some firepower to Fort Worth, with two top-70 Doubles pairs (#54 Fons Van Sambeek & Martins Rocens and #63 Luca Staeheli & Robin Catry) along with the #98 singles player, Rafael Izquierdo Luque. NC State is certainly capable of taking down a top team, with wins this season over current #10 South Carolina, at #15 North Carolina, and #21 Duke.

TCU is undefeated against NC State in four previous meetings, most recent being a 4-0 Frog victory in the 2020 ITA Indoor National Championship Tournament. The Frogs will deploy an impressive roster that features two of the top-10 ranked doubles pairs and two of the top-20 ranked singles in #12 Luc Fomba and #16 Juan Carlos Aguilar. Even with the firepower of TCU, the Universal Tennis Team Power Rating projects a tight battle, with the Frogs slightly favored with a rating of 80.79 to the NC State rating of 78.25

TCU Coach David Roditi wants to see the Frog fans on Saturday: “We really appreciate the support. We love playing in front of our fans, we’ll need the best possible support” Fans can watch the Frogs one more time at the home purple courts and cheer the squad on towards the Quarterfinals in Champaign, IL.