Men’s & Women’s Golf Postseason Recap

Women’s Golf

The TCU Women’s Golf Team advanced to the postseason, competing in the NCAA Regionals in early May, where the Team finished in fourth place in Albuquerque, behind excellent all-around performances from all players—no one scoring higher than 75 in the final round at UNM Championship Course—earning their way into the NCAA Championships for the eighth time. This NCAA Championship appearance was the first in 12 years, since 2010.

At the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, at Grayhawk Golf Club, the Frogs battled mightily. After two rounds, TCU was in 13th place (with the top 15 teams advancing after the third round), behind a 73 from Lois Lau and a string of birdies from Sabrina Iqbal. Unfortunately, the team’s round three aggregate score of 311 was not enough to maintain position, and the season came to an end in 21st place at the NCAA Championships.

Still, this was a Women’s Golf season to remember, full of successes and accolades. In addition to the Team advancing to the Championships for the first time in over a decade, the Women’s Golf Team maintained a Top 25 ranking, set over 25 various school records—including the number of eagles made in a season by a player; Caitlyn Macnab, who also was named to the WGCA Freshman of the Year watchlist (one of only six freshman in the country to do so).

Proud of our season!



✅ NCAA Championship appearance

✅ Top 25 ranking

✅ 26 school records #GoFrogs | ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/831GJcYCRZ — TCU Women's Golf (@TCUWomensGolf) May 23, 2022

Men’s Golf

Although the Men’s Team did not qualify for the NCAA Regionals this year, two individual players for the Frogs competed at Regionals (Justin Gums and Aymeric Laussot). In the first round of individual play, both Gums and Laussot shot under par, carding a 70 and 71 respectively. After the second round, both players were tied for 21st, setting up for a push to advance to the NCAA Championships.

Laussot put up a great round that included a string of three straight birdies and six total in the round to card a 3-under 69 and his birdie on 18 forced a 3-player playoff. On the first playoff hole, Laussot pushed his drive into a fairway bunker, leaving a tough get to maintain pace, ending up with bogey on the first playoff hole and out of the running.

Congrats to both the Men’s and Women’s Team on great team and individual seasons!