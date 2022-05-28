TCU Football early season game times announced

The Big 12, along with television broadcast partners ESPN & FOX, announced dates and times for early season and special event football games for the 2022 season.
Big 12 Football Early Season and Special Date TV Selections Revealed #Big12FB— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 26, 2022
https://t.co/T1vl9wrGII pic.twitter.com/uqRJuPei21
TCU will begin the Sonny Dykes era at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado with some late night Friday Night Lights. The Frogs will take on the Buffaloes at 9:00 PM Central (8:00 PM local Mountain time) on Friday, September 2 on ESPN. The contest will be the first ever meeting between TCU and Colorado; it’s also the first of a home-and-home series between the two programs, with the Buffaloes traveling to Amon G. Carter Stadium in the 2023 season.
Game Announcement— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) May 26, 2022
9/2/22
@CUBuffsFootball
Boulder, CO
⏰ 9pm CT kickoff
@espn #GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team
The Horned Frogs’ home opener will kick off Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 PM Central against Tarleton State on ESPN+. This is also the first time TCU has played the Texans who just joined the Division I FCS ranks in 2020 after winning the Lone Star Conference in 2018 & 2019. In its leap to FCS, Tarleton State became one of the inaugural members of the re-born WAC, the one-time conference home of TCU from 1996-2000, where the Frogs were conference champions in 1999 & 2000.
It’s a night game in Fort Worth our first trip to TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/MjTGz0WmPP— Tarleton Football (@TarletonFB) May 26, 2022
