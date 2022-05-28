TCU Football early season game times announced

The Big 12, along with television broadcast partners ESPN & FOX, announced dates and times for early season and special event football games for the 2022 season.

Big 12 Football Early Season and Special Date TV Selections Revealed #Big12FB



TCU will begin the Sonny Dykes era at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado with some late night Friday Night Lights. The Frogs will take on the Buffaloes at 9:00 PM Central (8:00 PM local Mountain time) on Friday, September 2 on ESPN. The contest will be the first ever meeting between TCU and Colorado; it’s also the first of a home-and-home series between the two programs, with the Buffaloes traveling to Amon G. Carter Stadium in the 2023 season.

The Horned Frogs’ home opener will kick off Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 PM Central against Tarleton State on ESPN+. This is also the first time TCU has played the Texans who just joined the Division I FCS ranks in 2020 after winning the Lone Star Conference in 2018 & 2019. In its leap to FCS, Tarleton State became one of the inaugural members of the re-born WAC, the one-time conference home of TCU from 1996-2000, where the Frogs were conference champions in 1999 & 2000.