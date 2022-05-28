Oklahoma State transfer Rondel Walker commits to TCU Basketball

Jamie Dixon has secured a big-time addition to his squad, as 6’ 5” combo guard Rondel Walker announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Instagram Saturday. Walker has spent the previous two seasons at Oklahoma State, where he played in 59 games (23.9 minutes per game), averaging 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

While his offensive numbers may not explode off the screen, Walker is known as a true defensive stopper. Per Sports-Reference, last season he ranked as the #1 Defensive Plus/Minus in the Big 12, good for 7th in all of college basketball. He also ranked # 3 in Steal Percentage in the conference, and 10th in the conference in Defensive Rating. In four career games against TCU, Walker averaged 11.3 points per game on 64% shooting with 2.25 rebounds and 2 steals per game.

As a recruit in the Class of 2020, Walker was a 4-Star prospect per 247Sports with a final ranking of #104 overall in the class. He will be met with familiar faces in Fort Worth, as he’ll be reuniting with former Texas Titans AAU teammates Mike Miles and JaKobe Coles.

Along with incoming Freshman PJ Haggerty, Walker will help fill the void left with Francisco Farabello’s transfer to Creighton and Damion Baugh’s departure to play professionally.