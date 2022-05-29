Damion Baugh announced return for another season with TCU Basketball

It’s been quite a week for TCU Basketball. Saturday brought the announcement that Oklahoma State’s fierce-defending guard Rondel Walker would transfer to Fort Worth. Frog fans awoke Sunday morning to another exciting message:

The All-Big 12 Honorable Mention guard Damion Baugh announced on Twitter that he’d be removing his name from the 2022 NBA Draft and returning to the Horned Frogs for his senior campaign. The announcement came just days ahead of the June 1st deadline for NCAA early entrants to withdraw from the Draft and retain college eligibility.

The Nashville, TN native and Cane Ridge High School product arrived at TCU as a transfer after two years playing for the Memphis Tigers. He delivered an immediate impact for the Frogs, a day-one starter averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 31 minutes per game. His court vision and defensive intensity were a much needed boost to the Horned Frogs’ roster, contributing to the team’s 21-13 record and the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 1987.

Jamie Dixon’s squad is primed to take the program to even greater heights in the 2022-2023 season, as the full starting 5 of Mike Miles, Chuck O’Bannon, Emanuel Miller, Eddie Lampkin, and now Damion Baugh all return. Along with newcomers PJ Haggerty & the aforementioned Walker, TCU boasts a deep roster of potential contributors. National media has already taken notice, as CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein now has the Frogs in his Top 10. and the Frogs are very likely to be in or near all Top 25 rankings going into the season.