Former TCU Cornerback Jeff Gladney passed away in car accident

Former TCU standout defensive back Jeff Gladney died in a car wreck early Memorial Day morning, as reported by the Fort Worth Star Telegram and Frogs Today.

Gladney had a highly decorated career as a defensive leader throughout his time at TCU. He ammased 43 pass break-ups and 5 interceptions, but the stats cannot capture his impact as he was a true shut down corner and teams would not throw to his side of the field.

Gladney earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a Sophomore, All-Big 12 Second Team as a Junior and with a dominant Senior campaign earned All-Big 12 First Team and All-American Second Team honors. Gladney was a First Round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected by the Minnesota Vikings.

Former teammates, fans, and media members expressed their sorrow and condolences across social media, including fellow 2020 First Rounder, former TCU WR Jalen Reagor:

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Gladney had recently signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals and was expected to compete for a starting role

New #AZCardinals CB Jeff Gladney learning the defense. pic.twitter.com/WMBHE87IKr — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) May 24, 2022

There are more details of this incident to be confirmed and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more. We offer our prayers and deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace to a TCU legend.