NCAA Baseball Bracket Announced: TCU headed to College Station

The NCAA revealed its full 64-team baseball tournament bracket on Monday morning, complete with all seeds and match-ups, after announcing the 16 host sites on Sunday night.

Although the Frogs knew they weren’t slotted as a top 16 national seed and would not be hosting a regional this season, they didn’t know where they’d land come selection time.

TCU ended up slotted as a 2-seed, set to travel down to College Station to take part in the Aggies’ regional.

It’s not the end all be all for TCU, but it’s worth noting that the Frogs were the first regular-season Big 12 baseball champion to not host a regional since Texas A&M in 1998.

For those that may not know, there is a ton of history between these two squads. Over the course of the last decade, the Frogs and Aggies have met in the month of June eight times. Six of those eight meetings ended with a Horned Frog W, and three of those wins ended A&M’s season.

It almost seems like destiny for the Frogs and Aggies to meet in the postseason. Although it typically happens in the superregional stage, the Frogs aren’t one to back down from an early challenge.

Despite all the recent history between these two programs, all eyes will be on this year’s potential coaching matchup. If both TCU and A&M take care of business against 3-seed Louisiana and 4-seed Oral Roberts, first-year head coach Kirk Saarloos is mano a mano with former Horned Frog front man Jim Schlossnagle.

The matchup isn’t guaranteed, but it’s certainly expected.

We’ll be keeping you updated with a more in-depth preview of the Frogs’ matchup against Louisiana as well as a dive into what A&M and Oral Roberts bring to the table as we get closer to first pitch.

The Frogs’ postseason journey begins Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. CST with a game against 3-seeded Sun Belt conference tournament winners Louisiana (36-21).