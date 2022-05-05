TCU Golf Recap – Big 12 Championships

The Men’s and Women’s golf teams wrapped up conference championship week at the Big 12 Championships in South Central Texas (Trinity, Texas for the men, and Houston for the women). Rocky starts and weather-compacted rounds for the men left an uphill battle and each team finished 5th in their respective tournaments—right in the middle of the pack.

Women’s Golf

The women started the tournament last Friday and behind freshman Caitlyn Macnab’s 3-under 68 in the first round, the Frogs were within striking distance of the leader (Baylor)—only four back. By the end of the tournament, Macnab finished 4th in individual play; only two strokes behind the medal winner from Oklahoma State. No other Frogs finished in the top 10 of individual play, but Trinity King had a great round three that put her in 11th for the tournament—a season best for her this year.

With the finish, the Frogs were geared up for the NCAA tournament, where it was announced they have made the postseason in an at-large bid in the Albuquerque Regional; their 24th appearance in the past 26 seasons. Play begins May 9 at UNM Championship Golf Course in New Mexico. Other notable participants in the 12-team Albuquerque Region are: top-seed Oregon, Texas, UNT, Oklahoma, and Sam Houston State.

We’ll provide detailed recaps of some of the regional rounds and the final regional results as they wrap up next week.

Men’s Golf

The men’s tournament was wrought with weather delays and compacted rounds. After a poor round 1, scoring 300 as a team, the Frogs battled back and climbed into the mix after the second round. At the end of the day, they finished dead center with at 25-over, behind a really good Texas Tech team that featured the individual champion and just ahead of Kansas. The teams finishing ahead of TCU are all ranked in the national top ten, so the work to earn the 5th spot in the championship is notable considering the talent of Big 12 golf.

While the men’s did not qualify for the NCAA regionals, the Frogs will have representation in the postseason as Justin Gums and Aymeric Laussot qualified for regionals in individual play—the first and second ever postseason appearances for each, respectively. Postseason play kicks off at Traditions Club in Bryan on May 16. We’ll make sure to follow Gums and Laussot’s rounds as they look to make it to Grawyhawk in Scottsdale for the Finals.