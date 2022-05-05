Stephen F. Austin transfer Caleb Fox commits to TCU

The TCU football team added its third transfer defensive lineman from a Division I program this offseason, with Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Caleb Fox announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Twitter earlier today. Fox played in 12 games during the 2021 season for the Lumberjacks, totaling 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Fox will reunite in Fort Worth with TCU defensive line coach JaMarkus McFarland.

I would like to thank all the programs that believed in my ability to play the sport I love and extended me an offer during this time. With that being said, I will be making the decision that is best for myself and my family… COMMITTED #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/lNpeJHDCxk — Caleb Fox (@CalebFox_) May 5, 2022

Fox spent two seasons at Stephen F. Austin, earning 2021 HERO Sports Freshman All-America Team honors for his performance during the 2020 season, where he appeared in eight games and recorded 17 total tackles along with seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder adds more beef to a Horned Frog defensive line that now includes Georgia transfer Tymon Mitchell and UConn transfer Lwal Uguak.

Newest #TCU commit @CalebFox_ says his relationship with Frogs DL coach @_CoachJmac and his family was the biggest reason he chose TCU. “It’s special to me because coach McFarland is like family." — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) May 5, 2022

Adding to the defensive front has been a clear priority for the Horned Frogs, who lost several defensive linemen to the transfer portal after the 2021 season including Patrick Jenkins, Earl Barquet, Ochaun Mathis, Khari Coleman and Chris Murray. TCU will be moving to a 3-3-5 base defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie.