Stephen F. Austin transfer Caleb Fox commits to TCU

The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder adds more beef to the Horned Frog defensive line for the 2022 season.

By Russell Hodges
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 14 Big 12 Media Days Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The TCU football team added its third transfer defensive lineman from a Division I program this offseason, with Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Caleb Fox announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Twitter earlier today. Fox played in 12 games during the 2021 season for the Lumberjacks, totaling 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Fox will reunite in Fort Worth with TCU defensive line coach JaMarkus McFarland.

Fox spent two seasons at Stephen F. Austin, earning 2021 HERO Sports Freshman All-America Team honors for his performance during the 2020 season, where he appeared in eight games and recorded 17 total tackles along with seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder adds more beef to a Horned Frog defensive line that now includes Georgia transfer Tymon Mitchell and UConn transfer Lwal Uguak.

Adding to the defensive front has been a clear priority for the Horned Frogs, who lost several defensive linemen to the transfer portal after the 2021 season including Patrick Jenkins, Earl Barquet, Ochaun Mathis, Khari Coleman and Chris Murray. TCU will be moving to a 3-3-5 base defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie.

