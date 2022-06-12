TCU outfielder Sam Thompson enters transfer portal

TCU outfielder Sam Thompson annouced his decision to enter the transfer portal through his social media on Friday, marking the first player to depart from the program this offseason. Thompson spent three seasons with the Horned Frogs, hitting .154 with two home runs, two steals, seven walks and seven RBIs during the 2022 season.

After 3 Years at TCU I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I can’t say enough Thank You’s to my Teammates, Coaches, and Staff that made TCU Baseball part of my story. I am not finished and excited for the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/5nnBC9JGPl — sam thompson (@_samthompson3) June 10, 2022

Thompson showed promise during his freshman season, recording a .304/.484/.522 slash line over 23 at-bats and six starts. The 6-foot, 200-pound outfielder from Owasso, Oklahoma missed most of the 2021 season due to injury and was unable to crack the starting outfield during the 2022 season. Thompson finishes his three-year playing career at TCU with a .222/.400/.500 slash line along with three home runs and nine RBIs.

TCU will have several outfielders eligible to return next season including Porter Brown, Elijah Nunez and Luke Boyers, who finished the 2022 season as the team’s starting outfielders. Other eligible returners include freshmen Logan Maxwell and Garrison Berkley.